Man saves stranger from drowning after he drove his vehicle into water at Lynchburg Ferry Landing

BAYTOWN, Texas -- A vehicle drove into the water at Lynchburg Ferry Landing on Friday, Dec. 31 around 6 p.m.The 63-year-old driver was rescued by Robert Moore, a bystander who witnessed the accident from the parking lot of Monument Inn restaurant.According to Harris County Precinct 8 Constable's Office, Moore ran to the edge of the landing and jumped into the water without hesitation.He struggled to gain access to the vehicle and gave instructions to the driver to unlock the doors.Moore pulled the driver out of the vehicle towards the bumper as it began to sink. He remained with the driver until first responders arrived.The 63-year-old driver was transported to HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake Hospital with minor injuries."This incident likely would have resulted in a loss of life and would have left a family in mourning. Mr. Moore's swift response undoubtedly saved the man's life," officials said.Houston Police Department's Dive Team recovered the vehicle.