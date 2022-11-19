Only on 13: Records reveal victim reported husband's abuse before his brother allegedly stabbed her

Friends identify the woman killed on Gay Street in north Houston as Lydia Gutierrez.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are investigating whether a man accused of stabbing his sister-in-law to death did it in retaliation for reporting his brother to police.

Greg Montelongo, 40, is charged with murder in the stabbing death of a 47-year-old woman on Wednesday. Friends identify her as Lydia Gutierrez.

It happened at a home in the 6300 block of Gay Street near the North Loop and Fulton. The woman's 18-year-old son was also stabbed by an intruder, police say, in a ski mask.

PREVIOUS STORY: Suspect accused of fatally stabbing a mother, injuring her son charged with capital murder, HPD says

"He walked in, and proceeded inside, which is when he stabbed multiple people," Houston Police Homicide Sgt. Blake Roberts said on Wednesday.

Police say the son got a gun and shot his mother's killer, who was found a few blocks away. Once unmasked, he was identified as Montelongo.

ABC13 has learned he is the brother of the victim's husband, and court records shed light on a possible motive.

