Suspect accused of fatally stabbing a mother, injuring her son charged with capital murder, HPD says

In a response to a stabbing call, Houston police found a woman dead, a man wounded in a home and the alleged suspect shot nearby, officers said.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is in custody after being accused of fatally stabbing a mother and injuring her 18-year-old son in north Houston, according to police.

Greg Monetelongo, 40, has been charged with capital murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a release by HPD said.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Woman found dead, man injured and alleged suspect wounded nearby in north Houston, HPD says

According to police, on Wednesday at about 10 a.m., officers responded to a call in the 6300 block of Gay Street and found the mother and son with stab wounds.

Detectives learned that Montelongo unlawfully walked into the home and stabbed the woman and her son.

According to officials, the 18-year-son grabbed a gun and shot Montelongo.

Paramedics pronounced the mother dead at the scene, and the son was then taken to the hospital in stable condition, HPD said.

Shortly after, police received another call about a shooting on Delaney Street near Fulton Street, where the Montelongo was found with gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital, where he still is as of Thursday, HPD said.

Police did not say how the suspect and the two vicitms were related.