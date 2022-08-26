Former Anti-Abortion Texas Right to Life political director charged with soliciting sex from minor

Lucas 'Luke' Bowen reportedly communicated with someone he thought was a child through an online messaging platform during a sting operation, authorities say.

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- The former political director for Texas Right to Life was arrested and charged with soliciting sex from a minor earlier this month, according to county records.

Records show Lucas "Luke" Bowen was arrested and charged on Aug. 3 in Conroe.

Bowen was fired from the anti-abortion organization after being accused of soliciting sex from a minor online, according to Texas Right to Life.

"Upon being notified of (Bowen's) arrest, his employment was immediately terminated by Texas Right to Life on Aug. 3. As a Christian organization, we do not tolerate criminal activity or behavior contrary to biblical morality," Texas Right to Life said in a statement sent to Eyewitness News.

Investigators at the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office said Bowen was busted in a sting a part of the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) task force program.

Bowen reportedly communicated with who he thought was a child through an online messaging platform, according to the Montgomery DA.

Court records show that Bowen pleaded not guilty to the solicitation charge on Aug. 16 and paid his $50,000 bond. Bowne is expected to appear before the court again in September.

Eyewitness News reached out to Bowen's lawyer for comment.