Cypress home raid leads to arrest of FBI analyst Brian Rausch on 7 child pornography charges

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An analyst for the Houston FBI is in jail tonight and facing seven total charges related to the possession of child pornography.

Local law enforcement raided the Cypress area home of Brian Rausch early Tuesday morning.

Montgomery County Pct. 3 confirms one of its investigators with the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) unit discovered evidence indicating that Rausch possessed multiple videos depicting child sexual assault.

Rausch now faces five counts of Possession of Child Pornography, three first-degree and two second-degree. Investigators say the FBI analyst will also face two federal felony charges.

"This is unbelievable," neighbor Jimmy Gaskins, who lives across the street from Rausch, said. He says law enforcement began showing up around 6:45 a.m.

"It was a full-on, head-to-toe SWAT battering rams," realtor Corey Guerrero, whose father is also a neighbor, said. "They brought the wife out and then the kids. Once SWAT was done, they had more plainclothed come in."

The accusations are especially shocking to Guerrero, who sold Rausch their home 11 years ago.

"It's crazy, they've lived here a long time, and I would never have expected something like this to come from a neighbor," Guerrero said.

The FBI Houston office told ABC13 it cannot comment on personnel matters. Montgomery County Pct. 3 says between federal and local charges, Rausch is facing seven cases. The local cases will be prosecuted by the Harris County District Attorney's Office.

