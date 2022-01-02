LSU lassoes K-State to win Texas Bowl's annual Rodeo Bowl

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If Tuesday's game is as dramatic as Saturday's Rodeo Bowl, the TaxAct Texas Bowl should be a thriller.LSU defeated Kansas State four events to three in the Best Of 7 Rodeo Bowl presented by Kroger at NRG Arena.Hailed as "unassailably the best bowl week diversion" by Sports Illustrated, the Rodeo Bowl presented by Kroger has quickly become one of the most famous bowl week events in the country.Every year, both teams participating in the Texas Bowl enjoy an evening filled with various rodeo-themed games and delicious barbecue.The event is part of the Bowl Week activities benefitting DePelchin Children's Center, Houston's oldest children's charity and the official charity partner of the TaxAct Texas Bowl.Teams decked out in bandanas and cowboy hats, were greeted by real-life rodeo clowns upon arrival. The Tigers and Wildcats squared-off in competitions such as a hay bale toss, calf penning and lassoing. LSU, by virtue of its victory in the final event - a relay race, will take home the shiny belt awarded annually to the winner.The TaxAct Texas Bowl will be played Tuesday at 8 p.m. inside NRG Stadium and will air on ESPN.Executive director of the TaxAct David Fletcher spoke with ABC13 about how this event is very much appreciated after losing the bowl to the pandemic last year and how the opportunity to bring people together through football is special."The opportunity for us to work with our partners at ESPN to showcase Houston as one of the premiered destinations for college football in a prime time window, on an island, by our selves is something we've been looking forward to for years." Fletcher says.