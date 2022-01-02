college football

LSU lassoes K-State to win Texas Bowl's annual Rodeo Bowl

By
EMBED <>More Videos

LSU lassoes K-State to win Texas Bowl's annual Rodeo Bowl

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If Tuesday's game is as dramatic as Saturday's Rodeo Bowl, the TaxAct Texas Bowl should be a thriller.

LSU defeated Kansas State four events to three in the Best Of 7 Rodeo Bowl presented by Kroger at NRG Arena.

Hailed as "unassailably the best bowl week diversion" by Sports Illustrated, the Rodeo Bowl presented by Kroger has quickly become one of the most famous bowl week events in the country.

Every year, both teams participating in the Texas Bowl enjoy an evening filled with various rodeo-themed games and delicious barbecue.

The event is part of the Bowl Week activities benefitting DePelchin Children's Center, Houston's oldest children's charity and the official charity partner of the TaxAct Texas Bowl.

Teams decked out in bandanas and cowboy hats, were greeted by real-life rodeo clowns upon arrival. The Tigers and Wildcats squared-off in competitions such as a hay bale toss, calf penning and lassoing. LSU, by virtue of its victory in the final event - a relay race, will take home the shiny belt awarded annually to the winner.

The TaxAct Texas Bowl will be played Tuesday at 8 p.m. inside NRG Stadium and will air on ESPN.

Executive director of the TaxAct David Fletcher spoke with ABC13 about how this event is very much appreciated after losing the bowl to the pandemic last year and how the opportunity to bring people together through football is special.

"The opportunity for us to work with our partners at ESPN to showcase Houston as one of the premiered destinations for college football in a prime time window, on an island, by our selves is something we've been looking forward to for years." Fletcher says.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonfootballcollege football
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
No. 21 Houston edges Auburn 17-13 in Birmingham Bowl
Texas A&M pulls out of Gator Bowl due to COVID-19 issues, injuries
No. 1 high school football recruit shocks on signing day
Sign then state: An unforgettable week at North Shore High School
TOP STORIES
Family helps victims of fatal New Year's Day crash
9 people arrested on New Year's Day for celebratory gunfire
Cold air and strong winds arrive, freeze tonight area-wide
Mother killed outside hookah bar is Houston's first murder in 2022
2021 saddest food shutters in Houston
Art Rascon anchoring newscast with son, Jacob, on final day at ABC13
3 killed, 4 injured in major New Year's crash in northwest Harris Co.
Show More
Protect your furry friends before the freeze
Protect your home for the cold blast on Sunday
Houston hospitals welcome first babies of 2022
Rose Parade proceeds despite COVID-19 surge
Texas laws 2022: Animal neglect, veterans' exemptions and more
More TOP STORIES News