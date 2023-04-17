The LPGA Chevron Championship will be in action in Houston for the first major of the year. It's set for April 20-23 at The Club at Carlton Woods.

LPGA Championship set to tee off in Houston for 1st time ever

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) -- Coming off the feels of crowning a new national champion in college basketball earlier this month, the Bayou City will play host to another big sporting event this week as the LPGA plays their first major championship of the season in the Chevron Championship being played at The Club at Carlton Woods.

This is the first year that the 2023 Chevron Championship will tee off in Houston after moving from California.

"One of the guiding principles that we have at this event is we want everyone's experiences to be top class: sponsor, spectators, the media, and especially the players," said Jeremy Harvey-Samuel, tournament director.

The tournament, previously known as the Dinah Shore, has been a LPGA institution for 51 years.

"I think anytime you move somewhere where an event has been for 51 years, it's an interesting process," said Harvey-Samuel. "I think what the players respected about the whole process are a couple things. Prize purse went up, so they are playing for what they deserve for showcasing their skill. Also, the commitment to Dinah Shore and everything this event stands for, diversity, inclusion and opportunities for women on and off the golf course was continued."

One tradition is the victory leap.

Amy Alcott started this tradition in 1988 when, after her win, her caddie jumped into Poppi's Pond.

Harvey-Samuel says the tournament has made it safe should the winner like to honor that tradition.

"We have made it safe should the winner choose to jump. The buzz around the players is that they will honor that tradition," he said.

This is the second year Chevron is the title sponsor for the tournament, but it'll be the first time of many years it'll be played here in Houston.

"It really advances and builds on the work everyday," said Amber Tierce from Chevron Houston. "Whether it's to advance women's excellence, support STEM education, or engage our community, this is what we do. It is part of the core of Chevron to show up big and give back to our community," she added.

The first round gets underway on Thursday.