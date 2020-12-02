business

Lowe's Distribution Center to open in New Caney industrial park in 2021

By Andy Li
Lowe's Co. Inc. will open a distribution center in July at the East Montgomery County Improvement District's industrial park in New Caney. The East Montgomery County Industrial Park is located on Gene Campbell Road between FM 1314 and FM 1485, according to a Nov. 25 press release.

The 1.5 million-square-foot center is expected to be the largest industrial building in Montgomery County and will employ about 200 people.

"This is a more than $65 million investment in east Montgomery County," EMCID President and CEO Frank McCrady said in the release. "That investment provides jobs for our residents and value to our county, which helps fund schools and emergency services in our area."

Although the coronavirus pandemic has slowed down the process "due to difficulty in getting key project decision makers together," McCrady said he is confident more announcements on other projects will come out in 2020.

No contact information or specific address for the center has been released at this time. The center will be located on a tract in the northern section of the park; EMCID board of directors approved the 123-acre land purchase for The Cubes at EMC Industrial Park in late September, Community Impact Newspaper previously reported. www.emctx.com

This article comes from our ABC13 partners at Community Impact Newspapers.
