Check your tickets! $19M winning lottery ticket unaccounted for, purchased in Willis, Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- A jackpot-winning lottery ticket worth an estimated annuitized $19 million was purchased in Willis, Texas, and the lucky person hasn't claimed their prize.

Texas Lottery says the drawing announcing the big win was held on Sept. 17, and the winner has 180 days since then to claim the prize.

Lucky Texas said the winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased at Master Food Mart, located at 13053 East FM 1097 Road.

The ticket matched all six of the numbers were drawn: 5-9-18-22-35-48.

The cash value option was selected at the time of purchase, and the winner will receive $11,992,501.82 before taxes.

"We look forward to meeting the sixth Lotto Texas jackpot winner of 2022," Texas Lottery's Executive Director Gary Grief said. "If you have the winning ticket, we encourage you to sign the ticket, put it in a safe place, seek financial and legal advice, and call the Texas Lottery to schedule an appointment to claim the prize."

In addition to the jackpot-winning prize, 59,677 Lotto Texas tickets, including those with the Extra! add-on feature, won lower-tier prizes ranging from $2 to $12,002 for the same drawing.

The jackpot for the next Lotto Texas drawing on Monday, Sept. 19 reset to an estimated annuitized $5 million.

Lotto Texas is played by picking six numbers from one to 54 and offers multimillion-dollar jackpots.

Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:12 p.m. CT. For $1 more per play, a player can select the Extra! add-on feature for a chance to win up to $10,000 more on non-jackpot prizes.