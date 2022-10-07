Officials looking for owner of 1959 purse found in the floorboards of a school building

Officials are looking for the owners of a long lost purse found in the walls of an old school.

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A piece of history was uncovered amid construction to an old Clear Creek Independent School District school building.

A purse dating back to 1959 was found beneath the stage of CCISD's oldest school building which has now been converted to be a new community center after renovations.

The photos and journal entries inside the purse put together a timeline to lead officials to believe the purse belonged to a girl named Beverly Williams who should be around 76 years old. She may have lost it 65 years ago.

"The purse was full of what looked like a wallet and it turned out to be a diary," said Richard Lewis, vice president of the League City Historical Society.

"Picture it as today's Facebook: you're putting everything down. She wrote about her love life, who she broke up with," Lewis said.

It's still not clear whether Williams was a student at CCISD, but city and district officials are hoping they can locate her or her family, and reunite them with the long-lost capsule.

