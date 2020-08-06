Lone Star College purchases 5,000 laptops students can use for free

HOUSTON -- Lone Star College announced it has purchased 5,000 more laptops with the intent to distribute them to students across the system free of charge.According to a press release from LSC, the laptops will be able to be checked out through an application process, which begins July 29 before the fall semester begins Aug. 24."The coronavirus pandemic has exposed the digital divide and the urgency with which we must work toward a solution," LSC Chancellor Stephen Head said. "Lone Star College is committed to finding a solution that makes education accessible to all."Along with the laptops, LSC is providing students with free access to Office 365 on compatible devices, which includes the latest version of Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint and OneNote."Providing access to these computers and other resources is part of our promise and our effort to close this technology gap," Head said.Along with the laptops purchased by LSC, an anonymous donor provided 50 laptops and web cameras for students at LSC-Kingwood, and the LSC Foundation redistributed a $10,000 grant from Wells Fargo toward laptop and Wi-Fi purchases.Students wishing to apply for a laptop will need to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid form and enroll in a minimum of six credit hours for the fall semester. The press release states students can keep the laptops for future semesters as long as they stay enrolled at LSC.