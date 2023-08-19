Car wash manager convicted for killing employee in 2018, attorney's office says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston man is now facing a lengthy sentence after pleading guilty to killing his former car wash employee to death in Jersey Village back in 2018, according to the Harris County District Attorney's Office.

Logan Sheffield, 34, agreed to a 30-year sentence the day before the murder trial.

As part of his plea deal, Sheffield asked that a judge determine his punishment after a pre-sentence investigation.

Prosecutors say Sheffield, who was a car wash manager at the time, had an ongoing argument with his employee, 25-year-old Chalyn Dwight Stewart.

On July 28, 2018, Sheffield went to Stewart's apartment complex in the Jersey Village area, where the two started arguing.

The DA says Sheffield left the apartment and went home to get his handgun, then forced a friend to drive him back to Stewart's home at about 8:30 p.m.

When Sheffield came back, prosecutors say he approached Stewart, who was working on a vehicle in the parking lot of the complex, and started arguing with him again.

That's when Sheffield pulled his gun and shot Stewart, killing him.

The attorney's office says Sheffield forced his friend to drive him away from the murder scene as Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies arrived to investigate.

Days later, Sheffield was arrested.

Assistant District Attorney Lara Hogue, a chief in the DA's Trial Bureau, said the driver was forced into the situation through duress and would not be prosecuted.

"The family waited a long time to get justice," Hogue said. "And now, after the fifth anniversary of Chalyn's murder, they can finally find closure."