A Cocktail Inspired by Joker

Ever Bar in Hollywood, California, is rolling out the red carpet and prepping some amazing cocktails in honor of OSCAR Best Picture nominees!

First up, on Ever bar's Oscar-themed cocktail menu is a tribute to The Joker, a whip-cream cocktail delight made with tequila, blueberries, and almonds.

Next, a fruity, smooth Christmas-spirited drink to honor Best Picture nom, Little Women.

And last, but equally delicious, is Ever Bar's alcohol-infused matcha tea celebrating the movie, Parasite.

"Every cocktail will be here for the next month. And the movie that wins Best Picture - Ever Bar will have that cocktail here all year long," bartender Saheed House said. For more menu options check out Ever Bar

Follow them on social media at Ever Bar Facebook and Ever Bar Instagram
