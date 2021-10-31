Houston makes the grade as a top place to live after college, says new report

HOUSTON, Texas -- For many college students, it's tough to imagine life after college when they're cramming for exams and cranking out research papers. Yet the time does come when they'll venture into the "real world" with their degrees.
Before graduation rolls around, college students often find themselves wondering where to start their after-school journeys. To help with this homework, real estate website Point2 has developed a list of the best places for life after college, and Houston - home of University of Houston and Rice University - lands at No. 33 overall.
The website looked at an array of factors to come up with its ranking, such as population growth, business growth, median age, household income growth, poverty rate, and housing availability and prices.
For more on this story, visit our partners at Houston CultureMap.
