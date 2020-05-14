Baking company starts online movement to share positive messages on sweets

NAPERVILLE, Ill. -- An Illinois baking product company is spreading positivity with a hashtag and something sweet.
Wilton Brands started the #SweeterInColor Instagram campaign. The Naperville-based company is encouraging bakers, and just about anyone who enjoys baking, to use their creativity to write positive messages on their sweets.
Erika Mathis, marketing manager at the shop, said the whole point is to bring a smile to someone's face. The campaign started in April and has since taken off on social media with over 500 posts with the hashtag #SweeterInColor.
Mathis said it's their way of letting others know they're not alone.
If you're interested in participating in the #SweeterInColor campaign, here's what you need to do.
First, use icing, sprinkles or any other colorful edible products to write a positive message on a treat.
"Think of it like a virtual greeting card," the company said.
Next, dedicate your treat to someone and post your message on Instagram. Make sure to include the #SweeterInColor hashtag and tag @wiltoncakes on your post for an opportunity to be featured on the company's social channels.
For more information, visit the company's website.
