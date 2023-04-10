LJ Cryer will be leaving the Baylor Bears to come home to the city's Houston Cougars.

'It's bigger than me': Morton Ranch HS alum LJ Cryer talks to ABC13 about move from Baylor to UH

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- You can go home again, at least via NCAA basketball.

On Sunday, Morton Ranch High School product LJ Cryer announced he would transfer from Baylor University. He will bring his talents to the University of Houston, where he will be immediately eligible during the 2023-24 season.

Cryer, who was part of Baylor's 2021 NCAA Championship team, was voted All-Big 12 Conference third team in 2022-23 after starting 30 games and scoring 15+ points in 17 of those 30.

"I am embracing it," Cryer told ABC13 via Zoom about coming home to play for the Houston Cougars, a perennial power in college basketball.

"Playing for the University of Houston means so much more to me. I'm going to wear that Houston name with pride. It gives me another thing to play for. It's bigger than me."

Cryer enrolled at Baylor after a history-making career at Morton Ranch High School. He finished his prep career with the fifth-most points scored all-time in the history of Texas public school hoops.

However, out of high school, the Houston-area star chose not to stay in Houston. Next season that changes as he joins the Coogs just as they enter the Big 12 Conference.

RELATED: University of Houston cleared to join Big 12 Conference on July 1, 2023

"I think I would've still transferred here even if they weren't joining the Big 12," Cryer admitted.

"The coaches were high on my list out of high school, but I didn't make that choice because they were in the American Conference. I've seen them have success with players who didn't play in the Big 12, and that changed my perspective. As long as you're doing your thing, the NBA will find you."

Last season as a junior, Cryer played a career-high 30 games. He set the Baylor record for points in an NCAA tournament game, scoring 30 vs. Creighton. That contest ended up being his final game for Baylor.

