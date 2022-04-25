Lizzo's coming home! Superstar set to stop in Houston for new tour called 'The Special Tour'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston-born singer/rapper/flutist Lizzo's upcoming "The Special Tour" will include a Bayou City stop at Toyota Center on Oct. 26.
The tour, which will hit 25 cities across North America in Fall 2022, will kick off on Sep. 23 in Sunrise, Florida. She'll also play in Austin on Oct. 25 and Dallas on Oct. 28. Atlanta rapper Latto will be the special guest on all dates.
The body-positive superstar has been on a roll in recent weeks, releasing "About Damn Time," the lead single off her forthcoming new album, Special, scheduled for release on July 15. She was also given the relatively rare honor of being both the host and musical guest for the April 16 episode of Saturday Night Live.
