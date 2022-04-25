concert

Lizzo's coming home! Superstar set to stop in Houston for new tour called 'The Special Tour'

EMBED <>More Videos

Lizzo visits UH and high school mentor during Houston trip

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston-born singer/rapper/flutist Lizzo's upcoming "The Special Tour" will include a Bayou City stop at Toyota Center on Oct. 26.

The video above was used in a previous story.

The tour, which will hit 25 cities across North America in Fall 2022, will kick off on Sep. 23 in Sunrise, Florida. She'll also play in Austin on Oct. 25 and Dallas on Oct. 28. Atlanta rapper Latto will be the special guest on all dates.

The body-positive superstar has been on a roll in recent weeks, releasing "About Damn Time," the lead single off her forthcoming new album, Special, scheduled for release on July 15. She was also given the relatively rare honor of being both the host and musical guest for the April 16 episode of Saturday Night Live.


Click the link to our ABC13 partner at Houston CultureMap to continue reading.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthoustonconcertticketsentertainmenttoyota centerdancesingingmusic
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CONCERT
Enter for a chance to win Olivia Rodrigo concert tickets!
Houston musicians to combat hunger downtown with chamber music
Chris Stapleton's Houston-area return set for The Woodlands this fall
The Weeknd, Swedish House Mafia to replace Kanye West at Coachella
TOP STORIES
Scattered downpours pushing into Houston
Appeals court delays Texas execution of Melissa Lucio
Body of missing National Guard soldier found after multi-day search
Elon Musk to buy, privatize Twitter, company announces
Family sues after teen falls to death from amusement park ride
Car thief suspect shot by Cleveland PD officers, captain says
HPD says it's unclear if injured suspect was shot by officer
Show More
Can you identify this suspect? Man drives car into gas pump and leaves
Murder trial begins for man accused of stabbing Josue Flores 20 times
Authorities investigate 'Plane Swap' stunt that ended with crash
Beto O'Rourke says he tested positive for COVID after SE Texas stop
1st-round picks, draft capital accelerate Houston Texans' direction
More TOP STORIES News