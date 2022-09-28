Houston's very own Lizzo 'feeling good as hell' after playing James Madison's crystal flute on stage

Is there anything she can't do? The Houston-born singer is "feeling good as hell" after making history Tuesday night after playing something that belonged to former Pres. James Madison.

WASHINGTON D.C. (KTRK) -- We're getting a history lesson from Houston's very own, Lizzo, after the Library of Congress allowed her to play a 200-year-old crystal flute.

It wasn't just any old 200-year-old crystal flute. It belonged to James Madison, which Lizzo said was like playing out of a wine glass.

The Library of Congress knew she would be in Washington, D.C. for a tour stop Tuesday night, and since they have the largest flute collection in the world, they invited her to play.

Lizzo wasn't throwing away her shot to play Madison's flute, and it all came to fruition on stage.

The Library of Congress said the flute was specifically made in 1813 by French designer Claude Laurent, in honor of Madison's second inauguration. It is also significant because it is believed Madison's wife, Dolley, saved it during war in 1814. That, though, remains a mystery.

"I just twerked and played James Madison's crystal flute from the 1800s," Lizzo was recorded saying on stage.

The artists' skills come as no surprise to fans. She is a classically trained flute player and has been training on the instrument since she was a child.

Lizzo blew a few notes while in the Great Hall and Main Reading Room of the Library of Congress. Then, reaching for a more practical flute from the collection, she serenaded employees and a few researchers, according to ABC News.

That's when Lizzo asked if she could play the flute at her Tuesday concert in front of thousands of fans.

In 2020, we talked to her former band director at Elsik High School in Alief ISD, Manny Gonzales, who said she left an impression performing, even as a student. She also played in the University of Houston's marching band, which she paid a visit to in 2019.

We'll see if Lizzo has any history-making moments when she stops in Houston on tour on Oct. 26.

