'Live's American Idol Encore' to feature Grace Kinstler

NEW YORK -- ABC's iconic music competition "American Idol" may have chosen Chayce Beckham as the winner of Season 19, but viewers of "Live with Kelly and Ryan" have picked another contestant for an encore.
"Idol" fans voted all week long for the top 10 contestant they wanted to see sing a special encore performance on "Live with Kelly and Ryan" via "Live's 'American Idol' Encore."
Third runner-up Grace Kinstler proved to be the fan favorite! She will appear on Friday's show for a special performance.
The other contestants in the 2021 "American Idol" Top 10 were as follows:
Casey Bishop, Estero, Fla.
Cassandra Coleman, Columbia, Tenn.
Deshawn Goncalves, Cleveland, Ohio
Arthur Gunn, Wichita, Kan.
Caleb Kennedy, Roebuck, S.C.
Hunter Metts, Franklin, Tenn.
Willie Spence, Douglas, Ga.
Alyssa Wray, Perryville, Kentucky
