live with kelly and ryan

'Live's American Idol Encore' to feature Grace Kinstler

EMBED <>More Videos

Viewers pick Grace Kinstler to perform 'Live's' Idol Encore

NEW YORK -- ABC's iconic music competition "American Idol" may have chosen Chayce Beckham as the winner of Season 19, but viewers of "Live with Kelly and Ryan" have picked another contestant for an encore.

"Idol" fans voted all week long for the top 10 contestant they wanted to see sing a special encore performance on "Live with Kelly and Ryan" via "Live's 'American Idol' Encore."

Third runner-up Grace Kinstler proved to be the fan favorite! She will appear on Friday's show for a special performance.

The other contestants in the 2021 "American Idol" Top 10 were as follows:

Casey Bishop, Estero, Fla.
Cassandra Coleman, Columbia, Tenn.
Deshawn Goncalves, Cleveland, Ohio
Arthur Gunn, Wichita, Kan.

Caleb Kennedy, Roebuck, S.C.
Hunter Metts, Franklin, Tenn.
Willie Spence, Douglas, Ga.
Alyssa Wray, Perryville, Kentucky
Check local listings for when to watch "Live with Kelly and Ryan" on your ABC station!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnew york citylive with kelly and ryanlive kelly and ryanryan seacrestkelly ripaamerican idol
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN
Ryan Seacrest Foundation opening 12th 'Seacrest Studio' in NY
Kelly Ripa to release 1st book next year
Laurie Gelman releases 3rd novel, 'Yoga Pant Nation'
Live with Kelly and Ryan Features Hometown Chefs
TOP STORIES
Omicron variant research at UTMB finds troubling results
Pilot killed in crash after colliding with paraglider identified
Congress to investigate Live Nation's role in Astroworld tragedy
Fort Bend County Judge KP George tests positive for COVID-19
2 Houston COVID testing sites reach capacity before holiday gatherings
Fort Bend County COVID's threat level raised to orange
U.S. authorizes first pill against COVID-19
Show More
HPD sergeant gets new kidney from fellow officer
Driver behind wheel of fatal bus crash says it feels like bad dream
Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1
Texas campaign runner blames Gov. Abbott for past veto
Omicron symptoms: Early indicators suggest variant causes mild COVID
More TOP STORIES News