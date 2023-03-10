Ryan Seacrest prepares for The Oscars and to say goodbye to 'Live with Kelly and Ryan!'

LOS ANGELES -- Ryan Seacrest is counting the hours until The Oscars. He's been a mainstay at Hollywood's most glamorous event for years! This year, however, something new for the veteran broadcaster. As part of the "Live with Kelly and Ryan" annual "After Oscar Show," Ryan will join Kelly Ripa backstage. They'll be the first people to talk to the new Oscar winners.

"The second that somebody wins they come right into where we have our cameras set up backstage," said Seacrest. "There's nothing like, from what I understand, speaking to a winner, the moment they have won, because, they're just, they're on this adrenaline rush and might say or do anything."

Their "After Oscar Show" airs Monday morning following the big shindig, and this will be the last one for Ryan. After six seasons sitting next to Ripa, he's leaving "Live with Kelly and Ryan," so this post-Oscar party will be something special.

"I guess it will feel a little different," Seacrest explained. "Kelly and I, interestingly, before I was cohost here, she and I hosted the "After Oscar Show" together, on that stage so we sort of started that way. It'll be nice to be back out there again. Being in that venue, that theatre, it's so special. So many memorable moments have happened there. I remember, for me, it was where I announced Kelly Clarkson as the first American Idol, on that very stage, in that theatre, so it's a regal place to be."