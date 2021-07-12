2 men shot after fight breaks out at N Harris Co. bar

Breaking: At least two people shot, one in critical condition, after a shooting at the Little Woodrows in Tomball per HCSO. Deputies say this started from a fight in the parking lot. We’re waiting for an update. @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/ysoAXN7s1h — T.J. Parker (@TJParkerABC13) July 12, 2021

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people were shot when a gunman opened fire in the parking lot of a popular bar in north Harris County overnight.Harris County deputies say four men got into a fight inside the Little Woodrow's Bar and Grill on Timber Tech Avenue near the Tomball Parkway around 1:30 a.m. Monday.The fight eventually moved outside in the parking lot as the bar manager and a bouncer tried to separate the group, according to deputies.Deputies say two suspects got in a vehicle and fired multiple shots as they drove away from the scene."So the suspects entered into a vehicle. The complainants were still in the parking lot of the area. The manager and the bouncer still continued to keep both parties separated," a Harris County investigator said. "At that time, when the suspect vehicle was driving away, multiple shots were fired."Two people were shot - a bar customer and a bouncer. Deputies say both victims are expected to survive.The customer who was shot was involved in the fight, deputies say.Deputies did not release a description of the shooters or the suspect vehicle.The investigation is ongoing.