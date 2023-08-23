Little League World Series: Big day for Needville, Texas as they face Northeast Seattle Wednesday

Needville, Texas, faces Northeast Seattle Little League on Wednesday with a chance to advance to the U.S. championship game of the World Series.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pennsylvania (KTRK) -- The Needville Little League All-Stars are headed to batting practice Wednesday morning, getting ready for their big game against the team from Washington State, and the stakes could not be any higher. If they win, they go to the U.S. championship game.

ABC13 caught up with the team on a rare day off on Tuesday after they said they wanted to get some steaks, so they headed with their parents to the Texas Roadhouse.

We talked to their parents, who were saying how happy they would be if the team came and just got one win, but they've done more than that.

The Little Leaguers have really made a name for themselves and put Needville on the map with three wins in three games.

Undefeated Needville beat El Segundo, California, 3-1 on Monday night after knocking off Media, Pennsylvania, last week.

The game against Northeast Seattle Little League of Washington is airing at 2 p.m. CT Wednesday on ABC13's sister network ESPN.

Northeast Seattle owns regional victories with scores of 12-0, 9-0, and 12-1. The team earned its way to a matchup with Texas after winning a more competitive 6-2 game against Nolensville, Tennessee.

If Needville wins, they go to the U.S. championship game. But if they lose, the tournament is not over just yet. It is double elimination now, so Needville would have to play again on Thursday for another shot. So either way, GO NEEDVILLE!

