Tejano music legend Little Joe says he has tested positive for COVID-19

In a Facebook video, Little Joe, 79, said he tested positive for the virus on July 5, despite doing everything right when it came to following precautions.
He's currently at home in quarantine.
"I followed all the guidelines. I wore a mask, washed my hands often and kept my social distance," Little Joe said. "This is just a reminder of how contagious this virus is."
The singer went on to warn that if you feel you have flu-like symptoms, go ahead and get tested.
"It's not just about you, but those around you. Your family. Your friends. Your loved ones," he said. "We all have to protect one another."
Adrian Garcia, Harris County Commissioner for Precinct 2 tweeted about Little Joe, calling him one of the Tejano music industry's greatest stars.
"He encourages us to listen to the scientists so we can beat this!" Garcia wrote.
LIttle Joe, whose given name is Jose Maria De Leon Hernandez, has been performing for more than six decades and leads Little Joe y La Familia, a Tejano music staple who has won five Grammy Awards over the years.
Just last week, the Grammy-award winning Tejano band Intocable said five of its members tested positive for COVID-19.
They were slated to play a drive-in theater show tonight in Hockley, Texas.