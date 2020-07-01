Majority of popular Tejano group Intocable tests positive for COVID-19

Five members of the popular Grammy-award winning Tejano band Intocable have tested positive for COVID-19.
According to Tejano Nation, lead vocalist Ricky Muñoz said in a message on the group's Facebook page that the majority of the band has the virus.
Muñoz, staff drivers and office employees tested negative. He also said his bandmates received medical attention and are now in quarantine.
Muñoz said the members were infected in their spare time and not during performances.
You may have seen Intocable take the RodeoHouston stage in the past. They have performed there three times, in 1998, 2001 and 2003.
Intocable most recently performed two drive-in concerts in early June in Poteet and Hidalgo, Texas, Tejano Nation reports.
More drive-in shows were planned, including in Hockley, Texas, on July 9.
Muñoz said fans should check the group's social media pages for information on ticket refunds.
