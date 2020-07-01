coronavirus texas

Majority of popular Tejano group Intocable tests positive for COVID-19

Five members of the popular Grammy-award winning Tejano band Intocable have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Tejano Nation, lead vocalist Ricky Muñoz said in a message on the group's Facebook page that the majority of the band has the virus.

Muñoz, staff drivers and office employees tested negative. He also said his bandmates received medical attention and are now in quarantine.

Muñoz said the members were infected in their spare time and not during performances.

You may have seen Intocable take the RodeoHouston stage in the past. They have performed there three times, in 1998, 2001 and 2003.

Intocable most recently performed two drive-in concerts in early June in Poteet and Hidalgo, Texas, Tejano Nation reports.

More drive-in shows were planned, including in Hockley, Texas, on July 9.

Muñoz said fans should check the group's social media pages for information on ticket refunds.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesstexas newsmusiccoronavirus texascovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS TEXAS
H-E-B requiring all shoppers to wear masks amid COVID-19 spike
Breakdown of mask orders in Harris and surrounding counties
Entire police department in Kemah exposed to COVID-19
School districts will have to make their own decision
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Vanessa Guillen's family demands Congressional investigation
Man wanted by Ft. Hood investigators dies by suicide, police say
'The search for Vanessa is now over,' Equusearch founder says
HPD cruiser involved in South Main crash
New video studies COVID-19 spread with and without face coverings
Fugitive Houston rapper accused of child sex assault
Body of man found in truck in NW Houston
Show More
HPD investigating officers for racist social media post
Dust thickens, temps climb
Breakdown of mask orders in Harris and surrounding counties
Astronauts perform spacewalk aboard space station
Entire police department in Kemah exposed to COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News