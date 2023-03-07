'American Idol' judge Lionel Richie to stop in Houston with Earth, Wind and Fire at Toyota Center

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- "American Idol" judge Lionel Richie has fans buzzing after announcing his Sing A Song All Night Long tour dates for 2023 on Monday.

Concertgoers in Houston will get to see Richie unite with fellow R &B/Pop legends Earth, Wind & Fire at the Toyota Center on Sept. 2.

The 20-city arena tour kicks off in August in Minnesota and includes stops in two other Texas cities. So if you can't make it to the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer's Houston show, you'll have another chance in Austin or Dallas.

The nine-time Grammy winner took to Twitter to announce Earth, Wind & Fire will be joining him on the tour that he's "been trying to do for years."

"Can't wait to see you all!" Richie said in a tweet.

Tickets are available for presale starting Tuesday at Citi Entertainment and Ticket Master. General on-sale begins on March 13 at 10 a.m.

Sing A Song All Night Long tour dates:

Friday, Aug. 4: Saint Paul, Minnesota at the Xcel Energy Center

Saturday, Aug. 5: Chicago, Illinois at the United Center

Tuesday, Aug. 8: Toronto, Canada at the Scotiabank Arena

Wednesday, Aug. 9: Montreal, Canada at the Bell Centre

Friday, Aug. 11: Boston, Massachusetts at the TD Garden

Saturday, Aug. 12: New York, New York at the Madison Square Garden

Tuesday, Aug. 15 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

Friday, Aug. 18: Washington, D.C. at the Capital One Arena

Saturday, Aug. 19: Baltimore, Maryland at the CFG Bank Arena

Tuesday, Aug. 22: Atlanta, Georgia at the State Farm Arena

Friday, Aug. 25: Fort Lauderdale, Florida at the FLA Live Arena

Saturday, Aug. 26: Tampa, Florida at the Amalie Arena

Tuesday, Aug. 29: Austin, Texas at the Moody Center

Friday, Sept. 1: Dallas, Texas at the American Airlines Center

Saturday, Sept. 2: Houston, Texas at the Toyota Center

Tuesday, Sept. 5: Denver, Colorado at the Ball Arena

Friday, Sept. 8: San Francisco, California at the Chase Center

Monday, Sept. 11: Seattle, Washington at the Climate Pledge Arena

Tuesday, Sept. 12: Vancouver, Canada at the Rogers Arena

Friday, Sept. 15: Los Angeles, California at Kia Forum

The international superstar, who is best known for his mega hits such as "Endless Love," last played at the Toyota Center in 2017 during his All Hits tour with Mariah Carey.

Richie was a judge on ABC's "American Idol" for the past five seasons and will return to the judge's chair for the 2023 season.

