'American Idol' judge Lionel Richie to stop in Houston with Earth, Wind and Fire at Toyota Center

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- "American Idol" judge Lionel Richie has fans buzzing after announcing his Sing A Song All Night Long tour dates for 2023 on Monday.
Concertgoers in Houston will get to see Richie unite with fellow R&B/Pop legends Earth, Wind & Fire at the Toyota Center on Sept. 2.
The 20-city arena tour kicks off in August in Minnesota and includes stops in two other Texas cities. So if you can't make it to the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer's Houston show, you'll have another chance in Austin or Dallas.
The nine-time Grammy winner took to Twitter to announce Earth, Wind & Fire will be joining him on the tour that he's "been trying to do for years."
"Can't wait to see you all!" Richie said in a tweet.
Tickets are available for presale starting Tuesday at Citi Entertainment and Ticket Master. General on-sale begins on March 13 at 10 a.m.
Sing A Song All Night Long tour dates:
- Friday, Aug. 4: Saint Paul, Minnesota at the Xcel Energy Center
- Saturday, Aug. 5: Chicago, Illinois at the United Center
- Tuesday, Aug. 8: Toronto, Canada at the Scotiabank Arena
- Wednesday, Aug. 9: Montreal, Canada at the Bell Centre
- Friday, Aug. 11: Boston, Massachusetts at the TD Garden
- Saturday, Aug. 12: New York, New York at the Madison Square Garden
- Tuesday, Aug. 15 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
- Friday, Aug. 18: Washington, D.C. at the Capital One Arena
- Saturday, Aug. 19: Baltimore, Maryland at the CFG Bank Arena
- Tuesday, Aug. 22: Atlanta, Georgia at the State Farm Arena
- Friday, Aug. 25: Fort Lauderdale, Florida at the FLA Live Arena
- Saturday, Aug. 26: Tampa, Florida at the Amalie Arena
- Tuesday, Aug. 29: Austin, Texas at the Moody Center
- Friday, Sept. 1: Dallas, Texas at the American Airlines Center
- Saturday, Sept. 2: Houston, Texas at the Toyota Center
- Tuesday, Sept. 5: Denver, Colorado at the Ball Arena
- Friday, Sept. 8: San Francisco, California at the Chase Center
- Monday, Sept. 11: Seattle, Washington at the Climate Pledge Arena
- Tuesday, Sept. 12: Vancouver, Canada at the Rogers Arena
- Friday, Sept. 15: Los Angeles, California at Kia Forum
The international superstar, who is best known for his mega hits such as "Endless Love," last played at the Toyota Center in 2017 during his All Hits tour with Mariah Carey.
Richie was a judge on ABC's "American Idol" for the past five seasons and will return to the judge's chair for the 2023 season.
