Family remains hopeful in search for missing 3-year-old from San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KTRK) -- A 3-year-old from San Antonio is still missing six days after an Amber Alert was issued for her disappearance.

On Christmas Eve, the family of Lina Khil got together to pray for her safe return.

Many people showed up for a vigil at the apartment complex where she disappeared.

Lina was playing with other kids at the playground Monday when her mother says she stepped away for a moment. When she returned, Lina was gone.

Federal investigators are joining San Antonio police in the search for missing 3-year-old Lina Sadar Khil, who was last seen at a playground near her apartment complex on Monday evening.



"We searched every single apartment unit in that complex. There are just under 300 units. We not only searched them once, we searched them multiple times," San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said. "We talked to specific individuals in there multiple times."

McManus said he asked the FBI and National Child Abduction team for help in the search.

The reward for information in her disappearance stands at $150,000.

Lina is white, about 4 feet tall and weighs 55 pounds. She has straight, shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes.

Police said she was last seen wearing a black jacket, red dress and black shoes.

Authorities are asking anyone who has information on the case to call SAPD Missing Person's Unit at 210-207-7660.

