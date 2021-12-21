missing girl

Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old girl from San Antonio last seen Dec. 20

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An Amber Alert has been issued for a 3-year-old girl out of San Antonio.

According to police, Lina Sardar Khil was last seen on Monday, Dec. 20 at 5 p.m. in the 9400 block of Fredericksburg in San Antonio.

Lina is described to be a white, 4 foot tall, 55-pound girl with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, red dress and black shoes.



Lina has straight, shoulder-length hair but last had it in a ponytail, according to police.

She's believed to be in grave danger, according to police. Anyone with information on Lina's whereabouts is urged to contact San Antonio police at 210-207-7660.
