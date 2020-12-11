Arts & Entertainment

Chris Evans to voice Buzz Lightyear in new Pixar movie

"Lightyear" will explore the life of the "Toy Story" character, voiced by Tim Allen in the four "Toy Story" movies
By Marianne Garvey, CNN
LOS ANGELES -- Chris Evans is Buzz Lightyear.

The "Captain America" star will voice "the original Buzz Lightyear" in a new Pixar film, "Lightyear," the studio announced Thursday. The new film will explore the life of the "Toy Story" character, voiced by Tim Allen in the four "Toy Story" movies.

Evans explained the role in a tweet, writing: "Just to be clear, this isn't Buzz Lightyear the toy. This is the origin story of the human Buzz Lightyear that the toy is based on."

While "Toy Story 4" finished the story of Woody and the rest of the gang, this animated prequel is set for a June 17, 2022 premiere.

Evans retired his "Captain America" role after last year's "Avengers: Endgame."

Angus MacLane, who has worked as an animator "The Incredibles," "Monsters, Inc.," WALLE" and "Ratatouille," is set to direct the new movie.

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Pixar and this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmoviespixarmovie newsdisneyotrc
RELATED
Disney confirms 'Hocus Pocus' sequel, new films 'Encanto,' 'Lightyear'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
ABC13's Melanie Lawson shares her COVID-19 experience
HPD releases photos of 2 on the run in rap show murders
Azar: FDA intends to grant emergency use for Pfizer vaccine
Passenger killed after teen girl crashes car into tree
Storm chances return for today and Sunday
League City mayor out of ICU in COVID-19 recovery
Best meteor shower of the year coming Sunday
Show More
Harrison Ford will return for 5th 'Indiana Jones' movie
Wisconsin court judge rules against Trump's election lawsuit
Man dies 11 days after car flips into SE Houston bayou
DeBakey Medical Center among 37 VA hospitals to get 1st vaccines
Clorox wipes shortage likely to last until mid-2021
More TOP STORIES News