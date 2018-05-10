'A lifetime of loss' Timeline of the DWI crash in Clear Lake that killed a mother and her son

This is a look at what has happened since a mother and her young son were killed in a drunk driving crash in Clear Lake.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A 20-year-old woman is one of four people charged in a drunk driving crash that killed a mother and her 3-month-old son in Clear Lake.

Veronica Rivas is charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter after police say she slammed into 36-year-old Shayla Joseph and her 3-month-old son Braylan.

The wreck happened on Feb. 28 at the intersection of I-45 and El Dorado.

Following the crash, ABC13 talked to Bryan Joseph, who lost his family that day.

"He was just now smiling and stuff. It was getting to the point where I could get him to smile on cue," Bryan said of his son.

The day after the crash, on March 1, Rivas was released from jail on a $30,000 bond. A friend of Rivas' family, Lori Bohannon, described her as "a sweet, young girl. What made her choose this, what, I don't know."

At the time Bohannon told Eyewitness News that Rivas and her 17-year-old passenger were so drunk, they didn't even remember hitting another car.

Rivas faced a judge for the first time on March 2, when prosecutors said she had a blood alcohol level nearly three times the legal limit after the crash.

A judge told Rivas, who appeared to break down in tears during the court appearance, that she would not be allowed to leave her home unless she's going to court or gets permission from the court to leave.

Her bond conditions also included wearing a GPS monitor and a device to track if she drinks any alcohol.

Rivas did not speak to the media when she was in court.

Days after her initial court appearance, the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission confirmed that it was investigating whether a business sold alcohol to Rivas.

The TABC said in part, "Employees who conducted the sale could also be charged with a class A misdemeanor with penalties up to a $4000 fine and a year in jail."

A month after the TABC announced its investigation, three more people were charged on April 5 for their roles in the DWI crash.

They allegedly gave margaritas to Rivas and her passenger at Crescent City Connection Sports & Oyster Bar.

Devin Jackson, 24, is the son of the bar's owner. He's charged with knowingly purchasing and providing alcohol to a minor.



John C. Medina, 23, was also charged with purchasing and providing alcohol to a minor. He was charged with aggravated perjury for lying to a grand jury, as well.

Amy L. Allen, 40, a bartender, is charged with acting with criminal negligence by allowing Rivas and her teenage passenger to drink alcohol at Crescent City. Allen later turned herself in.

The same day that the district attorney's office announced the charges against Jackson, Medina and Allen, sources said that Rivas allegedly did cocaine the night of the crash. The Harris County District Attorney's Office is waiting on toxicology reports to determine if the drug was in fact in her system.

"One night of reckless partying resulted in a lifetime of loss for Bryan Joseph, who lost his wife and son," said Harris County Vehicular Crimes Division Chief Sean Teare. "We owe Mr. Joseph, Shayla Joseph and young Braylan justice, and that includes not just holding Veronica Rivas responsible, but every person who had a hand in setting this tragedy in motion."

On May 9, Bryan Joseph filed a $40 million lawsuit over the suspected drunk driving crash. Rivas, Crescent City and Dempsey's Sports Pub in Webster are all named in the suit.

It alleges that the bars allowed Rivas to leave their establishments drunk.

Crescent City's owner had no comment. We are waiting to hear back from the other defendants in the case.

Officials say the case is not closed and there could be other charges, along with more people held responsible.
