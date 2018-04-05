Drunk driving suspect allegedly used cocaine before deadly crash that killed Clear Lake woman and baby

Sources tell Eyewitness News that Veronica Rivas allegedly did cocaine in a parking lot before the crash that killed a mother and her baby in Clear Lake.

CLEAR LAKE, Texas (KTRK) --
Prosecutors say an underage woman charged with killing a mother and her baby in a DWI crash was bought drinks at a bar in the Clear Lake area.

Prosecutors say Veronica Rivas, 20, and a 17-year-old girl had margaritas at Crescent City Connection Sports and Oyster Bar the night she drove drunk and killed a mother and her three-month-old baby.

Sources say Rivas also allegedly did cocaine the night of the crash as well as consumed alcohol. The Harris County District Attorney's Office is waiting on toxicology reports to determine if the drug was in her system.

Sources say that wasn't the only bar Rivas was at that night. She was also seen at Dempsey's, a bar in Webster. It's about 10 minutes away from the Crescent City Connection. It's not know if Rivas was drinking at Dempsey's the night of the crash and there are no charges right now associated with Dempsey's.

Sources say Rivas and the teen went to Dempsey's bar on a number of occasions. In fact, Eyewitness News obtained a copy of a picture of Rivas and the teen taken at Dempsey's two or three days before the crash.

Dempsey's has faced several TABC violations in the past. In 2013, the bar received a violation for serving a minor. Then in 2014, the bar received two violations for overserving an intoxicated person.

As for Crescent City, they did not have any previous TABC violations. The owner's son, Devin Jackson, is charged with purchasing and providing alcohol to a minor so is John Medina. Bartender Amy Allen also faces a criminal negligence charge.

Both Crescent City Connection Sports and Oyster Bar and Dempsey's declined to comment.
