Wildfire burning in Liberty County with evacuations underway

HOUSTON, Texas -- Montgomery County fire crews are battling a wildfire off CR 3810 in Liberty County.The Liberty County Sheriff's Office is evacuating some homes that are in harm's way, according to the Montgomery County Fire Marshal's Office.There's no immediate word on how large the fire is. The fire marshal says winds played a factor yesterday as crews worked to keep the fire under control.Additional crews have been requested from Texas A&M Forest Service, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties.