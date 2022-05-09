Banner accuses incumbent Liberty Co. commissioner of thinking he won March 1 election in prank

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.
The decision by Judge Michael Mayes to throw out the results means incumbent Pct. 4 Commissioner Leon Wilson now faces a special election against former county judge Craig McNair.
After all the ballots were counted, results showed Wilson received only five more votes than McNair.
According to the officials, the election was voided because there were issues caused by new redistricting boundaries.
Over the weekend, Wilson addressed the prank in a Facebook post calling it a "direct indicator [McNair] has nothing to run on except lies and mud slinging."
The banner reads, "Silver Alert: Old male wandering Dayton area thinks he is the county commissioner."
It sits between County Road 602 and County Road 611.
It was unclear if McNair is responsible for the banner or if he endorsed it.
