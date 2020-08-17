3 people killed across multiple homes in Liberty County

DAYTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities in Liberty County have arrested a man after three people were killed during shootings at multiple homes Monday.According to the Liberty County Sheriff's Office, deputies received a call around noon of three separate scenes at homes along County Road 4901, not too far from Highway 90.In all, five people were shot, including a father and daughter who were air-lifted to the hospital with gunshot wounds.The sheriff's office identified a suspect in custody as Michael Wettstein. Deputies did not immediately say how they connected Wettstein to the shootings, or what led up to them.An investigation is underway.