Daughter who lost dad to apparent suicide has now lost mom whom deputies say was shot by husband

Sheriff's deputies believe Leticia Espinoza's estranged husband, Moises Huerta, pulled the trigger on his wife on Oct. 21, 2022.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It became clearer as last Friday evolved that an 11-year-old girl, whose mother was shot and critically wounded while at her school bus stop, would grow up without her father.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, investigators believe that girl's dad, Moises Huerta, committed the violent act against his estranged wife and then took off, setting off a search for him. They would later find a body believed to be Huerta's inside a truck about a half-hour away, with his death apparently from a self-inflicted gunshot.

Now, days after the shooting, Eyewitness News is learning the girl has also lost her mother.

The medical examiner's office confirmed the identity of the person who died from the Oct. 21 shooting on Oakhall Drive as 42-year-old Leticia Espinoza. The most recent Harris County Sheriff's Office information stated that Espinoza was in the hospital in critical condition. Sheriff Gonzalez did not say when she succumbed to her injuries.

According to Gonzalez, Espinoza was taking her daughter to her school bus stop when Huerta appeared, leading to an altercation between the estranged spouses.

"A firearm was produced and the suspect shot the victim," Gonzalez tweeted.

The man then ran to his nearby home while also shooting at a witness who followed him and was not injured, Gonzalez said.

The sheriff's and the medical examiner's offices didn't offer any other details in wake of Espinoza's death.