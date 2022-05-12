stabbing

Harris Co. deputies continue search for man accused of stabbing wife to death in Atascocita

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Sheriff identifies man wanted for murder of wife in Atascocita

ATASCOCITA, Texas (KTRK) -- There's an urgent search for a man who's wanted in his wife's murder in northeast Harris County.

Leonardo Pimental-Lopez, 27, is accused of stabbing his wife, 21-year-old Nelaine Castellano, to death at a home in the 17500 block of Holroyd near Merrylands in Atascocita on Tuesday night.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted a photo of the wanted murder suspect, who is described as a Hispanic male, 5 feet tall and about 150 pounds.



He has slicked black hair and a tattoo on at least one arm, according to Gonzalez. He was last seen wearing a black shirt with floral designs and camo pants.

Gonzalez said the husband and wife, who are from Cuba, were staying with relatives at the time of the stabbing.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Harris County sheriff's deputies looking for man accused of stabbing wife to death in Atascocita
EMBED More News Videos

Investigators said there were several other people in the home at the time, including a 7-year-old. They believe the couple was fighting before the stabbing.



When deputies responded to the Atascocita home around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday for a weapons disturbance call, they found Castellano's body in the foyer. Pimental-Lopez was nowhere to be found.

Investigators said there was a fight between the couple before the deadly stabbing, though the exact details of the disagreement are unknown.

There were six other adults and one child, a 7-year-old who belongs to the homeowners, inside the home at the time of the stabbing, deputies said. Officials said none of them were witnesses.

Investigators urge anyone with information about the whereabouts of Pimental-Lopez to contact HCSO Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100.

If you see the suspect, Gonzalez said not to approach him, and instead call 911.

For more on this story, follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harris countyatascocitasearchmurderhomicide investigationwoman killedstabbingharris county sheriffs officeinvestigation
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STABBING
Deputies looking for man accused of stabbing wife to death
Salvation Army's men's shelter not reopening after murderer went in
Vehicle found in search for missing inmate, officer: US Marshals
Attorneys focus attention on investigation after boy's stabbing death
TOP STORIES
Body of missing mom found in car trunk in Texas City, police say
Fatal crash on I-45 underpass causing backups at Mount Houston
US COVID death toll reaches 1 million
Deputy dies after 'horrific impact' with 18-wheeler, sheriff says
Man dies after shooting that may have been from road rage, family says
Pedestrian hit and killed on McKay Bridge over Lake Houston
Patchy fog possible for your Thursday morning drive
Show More
Authorities investigating death of 2-year-old boy in Wharton County
Autopsy proves man was no threat to officer who shot him, family says
HCTRA unveils $53M 'tollways to trailways' program
Teen who went missing from Mavs game was sold for sex, authorities say
City of Houston offering $300 incentive to help lifeguard shortage
More TOP STORIES News