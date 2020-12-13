Silver Alert issued for 86-year-old man from Spring

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A Silver Alert was issued early Sunday morning for an elderly man from Spring who has a cognitive impairment, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.Leo Henry Morovich was last seen Sunday at 1:00 a.m. in the 17500 block of Methil Drive. He was in a gold 2002 Hyundai Sonata with Texas license plates 9HLYW.Morovich is an 86-year-old white male, 5-feet 7-inches tall and weighs around 190 pounds.He has brown hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a multi-colored shirt and blue jeans.Officials said his disappearance poses a threat to his health and safety.If you have information on Morovich's whereabouts, you are urged to contact the sheriff's office at 713-755-7427.