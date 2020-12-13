Silver Alert issued for 86-year-old man from Spring

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A Silver Alert was issued early Sunday morning for an elderly man from Spring who has a cognitive impairment, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Leo Henry Morovich was last seen Sunday at 1:00 a.m. in the 17500 block of Methil Drive. He was in a gold 2002 Hyundai Sonata with Texas license plates 9HLYW.

Morovich is an 86-year-old white male, 5-feet 7-inches tall and weighs around 190 pounds.

He has brown hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a multi-colored shirt and blue jeans.

Officials said his disappearance poses a threat to his health and safety.

If you have information on Morovich's whereabouts, you are urged to contact the sheriff's office at 713-755-7427.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
elderlyharris county sheriffs officemissing person
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SpaceX launches Falcon 9 in SXM-7 mission
Man accused of shooting girlfriend at engagement party
Driver flees after hitting pedestrian in fatal hit-and-run crash
Man in custody after climbing onto airplane's wing
Texans face Chicago Bears in Week 14 matchup
Actress Carol Sutton dies of COVID-19 complications
30 retailers, restaurant chains that filed for bankruptcy in 2020
Show More
Rain returns today with possibility for severe weather
Generator catches fire at Cinco Ranch Jr. High
COVID-19 vaccine shipments begin in historic US effort
Memorial Hermann hospital set to receive COVID-19 vaccine this upcoming week
Here's a recap of the news for Sunday, Dec. 13
More TOP STORIES News