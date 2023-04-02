TikToker Leo Gonzalez hilariously takes over and tries to give ABC7's weather forecast live on air

TikToker Leo Gonzalez hilariously took overABC7's weather forecast live on air and tried to be our new weatherman.

GLENDALE, Calif. -- You may know Leo Gonzalez for his hilarious TikTok videos, but the man with more 2 million followers stopped by ABC7 to talk with us -- and to hilariously try out for a job as a weatherman.

ABC7's Tony Cabrera began to give the daily weather forecast for the 9 a.m. show on Sunday, when Gonzalez continued to interrupt until he was able to try giving the forecast himself.

In what was all good fun, Gonzalez tried his best at giving SoCal's weather.

When Cabrera got a wrap called from producers, Gonzalez was still poking fun.

"I think that is for you though," Gonzalez said to Cabrera.

Cabrera later finished off his Sunday's forecast.