Man stopped at Pennsylvania airport with explosive concealed in checked luggage

An official familiar with the investigation told ABC News the explosive was concealed in a checked piece of luggage and contained multiple fuses.

The passenger, Mark Muffley of Lansford, Pennsylvania, is now in FBI custody.

HANOVER TWP., Pennsylvania -- An explosive device was found in a checked piece of luggage at Pennsylvania's Lehigh Valley International Airport on Monday, according to a criminal complaint.

The passenger, Mark Muffley of Lansford, Pennsylvania, is now in FBI custody, officials said.

Muffley, 40, was set to take an Allegiant flight from eastern Pennsylvania to Florida's Orlando Sanford International Airport.

The device hidden in the bag's lining was a circular compound, about 3 inches in diameter, that had two fuses and powder concealed in wax paper and plastic wrap, according to the criminal complaint.

The "powder is suspected to be a mixture of flash powder and the dark granulars that are used in commercial grade fireworks," the complaint said. "The black powder and flash powder are susceptible to ignite from heat and friction and posed a significant risk to the aircraft and passengers."

The bag also had "a can of butane, a lighter, a pipe with white powder residue, a wireless drill with cordless batteries, and two GFCI outlets taped together with black tape," the complaint said.

An airport spokesperson said the suspicious package was discovered shortly after 11 a.m. Monday and the west side of the airport's main terminal was shut down.

Muffley was paged over the airport's public system to come to the security desk, the criminal complaint said. Five minutes later, security cameras showed Muffley leaving the airport, the complaint said.

The package was removed from the airport and the closed portion of the terminal reopened shortly before 2 p.m., the spokesperson said.

Muffley was arrested at his home Monday night, the FBI said. He's charged with possession of an explosive in an airport and possessing, or attempting to place, or attempting to have placed an explosive or incendiary device on an aircraft. He is due in court on Thursday afternoon.