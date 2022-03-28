redistricting

LULAC redistricting task force addresses why Latino leadership is important

By Chaz Miller
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The nation's oldest and largest Latino civil rights organization, the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) held a news conference Monday morning to discuss equal representation across districts.

Houston LULAC District 8 and the District 18 Redistricting Task Force Committee provided their position to amend the city charter for 16 single-member districts, zero at-large positions, and one mayor form of government.

"Only through responsive, equal representation proportioned in single-member districts to the Latino population of the City of Houston, Latinos can be assured of receiving parity for their tax dollars. This is achievable with key Latino leadership in local government to provide the necessary representation that identifies with the unique challenges and opportunities of the Latino Community," said LULAC National President Domingo Garcia.

Another town hall meeting will be held Monday from 6 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Houston Community College in the Felix Fraga Campus on third floor.

Guest speakers include LULAC National President Domingo Garcia, Rice University political science professor Dr. Mark P. Jones, UH political science professor Dr. Jeronimo Cortina, and former District 148 Legislative House Representative Yolanda Navarro Flores.

