good news

League City Volunteer Fire Department now has its first-ever all-female day crew

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- History has been made in League City!

The city's volunteer fire department now has it's first-ever all-female day crew.

A photo of the five women, seen posing in full gear, was posted on the department's Facebook page on Wednesday.

"These ladies are proudly representing Stations 3, 4 and 6! Way to represent and make history ladies," read the post.



According to the city's website, the League City Volunteer Fire Department is comprised of more than 120 volunteers.

The photo has since garnered hundreds of shares and dozens of comments. "What a great way to make history!" wrote one Facebook user. "Women heroes!!!"

READ ALSO: 5 women become first all-female fire rescue crew in Florida department's 57-year history
EMBED More News Videos

A group of five female firefighters made history in Florida.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyleague citygood newsfirefightersfeel goodwomenall good news
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GOOD NEWS
Man sends thousands of Christmas cards to Texas school districts
Mail carrier surprises mom suffering from COVID-19
This version of Santa wears a zoot suit and has a lowrider
Rapper Paul Wall spreads holiday cheer in style
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family of teen in hazmat suit said ISD isn't taking COVID-19 serious
Suspect charged in shooting death of 11-year-old boy
New findings in deadly botched HPD raid to be released, attorney says
Independent autopsy results of man shot by La Marque police released
Freezing temperatures expected Thursday morning
Former Conroe priest heading to prison for child indecency
Memorial Park marks construction in land bridge and prairie project
Show More
Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you
Fort Bend Co. allocates millions to help small businesses
1 dead, 1 injured in deadly drive-up shooting in north Harris Co.
Nursing homes next in line for COVID-19 vaccine
Biden, Pence set to publicly get COVID-19 vaccine soon
More TOP STORIES News