League City Volunteer Fire Department now has its first-ever all-female day crew

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- History has been made in League City!The city's volunteer fire department now has it's first-ever all-female day crew.A photo of the five women, seen posing in full gear, was posted on the department's Facebook page on Wednesday."These ladies are proudly representing Stations 3, 4 and 6! Way to represent and make history ladies," read the post.According to the city's website, the League City Volunteer Fire Department is comprised of more than 120 volunteers.The photo has since garnered hundreds of shares and dozens of comments. "What a great way to make history!" wrote one Facebook user. "Women heroes!!!"