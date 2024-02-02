Santa Fe ISD alumnus reunited with ring he lost in 1987 while at Texas City Dike

SANTA FE, Texas (KTRK) -- It's a reunion decades in the making!

John E. Evans thought he had forever lost his Santa Fe High School class ring in 1987 after spending a day at the Texas City Dike with his family. Fast forward to more than 30 years later, he's reunited with it after it was found during a debris survey.

The wholesome story and reunion were shared on Facebook by Santa Fe ISD.

The district said Evans, who graduated in 1988, had recently received his ring in 1987 when he lost it after a fun day of fishing and swimming. Despite his and his family's efforts to locate it, they left empty-handed.

According to Santa Fe ISD, the ring was found in January 2024 by the Marine Debris Division of the Galveston Bay Foundation.

"They are used to sifting through beach trash, fishing lines, bottles, and much more. This time was different. They discovered something shiny: a ring. It was a class ring in almost perfect condition," the district wrote.

Upon its discovery, the district started working on finding the owner. Through the power of social media, they were able to set up the reunion. Santa Fe ISD shared that Evans was shocked at how good the ring looked despite it being in the sand and saltwater for 37 years.