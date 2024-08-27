Bodycam video shows Fulshear PD officer wrangling small gator from front porch with his bare hands

FULSHEAR, Texas (KTRK) -- A police officer in Fulshear is moonlighting as a gator wrangler after stepping in to help a family remove an unwanted house guest.

The small alligator was hanging out on the family's front porch, so they called Fulshear police for help.

Lt. Bill Henry caught the incident on his body camera last Friday morning.

"I've got a pole but this one's kind of small, so I'll grab it," Henry told the family.

And that he did! As Henry went to grab it, the little gator put up a fight, opening its jaw wide and lunging at the officer, the bodycam video shows.

That didn't stop Henry! He walked away with the gator in hand.

"Look at you! You're a hero!" the homeowner said.

According to state law, it's illegal to kill, harass, or attempt to move a gator.

