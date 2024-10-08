Large gator spotted hanging out near elementary school in Fort Bend County neighborhood

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Fort Bend County neighborhood is on high alert after a massive alligator was spotted roaming the streets.

The gator was spotted on Camp Sienna Trail near Stellas Passage in the Sienna Village of Waters Lake neighborhood.

Thankfully for neighbors in the area, the gator is back in the water after it spent some time early Tuesday morning roaming the streets.

Video from the neighborhood shows the massive gator hanging out, just down the street from Scanlan Oaks Elementary School.

An ABC13 crew at the scene overheard authorities talking about the gator in the road around midnight.

A crew working in the neighborhood to fix an internet outage told ABC13 they saw the gator and decided they better wait until daylight to continue their repairs.

"The officers were trying to pour water on it and just try to move it with a stick and he's been snapping at them, and he's a pretty big one so when I heard him snapping and it sounded like thunder, I said, 'Yeah, we are going to suspend that until morning time,'" said Keith, one of the workers.

Alligators aren't uncommon in southeast Texas - so would you know what to do if you saw one?

According to Texas Parks and Wildlife, if you see one on the roadway, don't attempt to move it. Instead, you should call local authorities.

Gators have a natural fear of humans, so they usually retreat when they see people. Officials say it's extremely rare for gators to chase people. That being said, they can run up to 35 miles an hour for short distance.

If you hear a gator make a hissing sound, that's a warning that you're too close.

