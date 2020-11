Historic League City park reopens after $2.5 million facelift

LEAGUE CITY, Texas -- League Park, the historic spot in the center of the city, is back open after $2.5 million in renovations.The park at 512 Second Street re-opened after months of improvements and $1.4 million worth of drainage fixes to the surrounding historic district.The work included new lighting and a large lawn that will be used to host events, such as a tree-lighting event on Nov. 28 at 6 p.m.Extra landscape beds were added along the park's perimeter.You can check out the park's improvements at the city's website and in this story from our partners at Community Impact Newspaper