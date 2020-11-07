Business

Historic League City park reopens after $2.5 million facelift

LEAGUE CITY, Texas -- League Park, the historic spot in the center of the city, is back open after $2.5 million in renovations.

The park at 512 Second Street re-opened after months of improvements and $1.4 million worth of drainage fixes to the surrounding historic district.

The work included new lighting and a large lawn that will be used to host events, such as a tree-lighting event on Nov. 28 at 6 p.m.

Extra landscape beds were added along the park's perimeter.

You can check out the park's improvements at the city's website and in this story from our partners at Community Impact Newspaper.

