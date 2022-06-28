lightning

Lightning strike blamed for house fire in League City

EMBED <>More Videos

Lightning strike blamed for house fire in League City

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A lightning strike was blamed for starting a house fire in League City on Monday night.

The fire was reported around 10 p.m. at a two-story home in the 1400 block of Modeste Drive in the Cabot Cove section of the Victory Lakes subdivision.

Two people and their pets were able to get out of the home safely, firefighters said.

Video from the scene showed flames shooting out of the roof.

Firefighters said the flames spread to different areas of the house.

"From the lightning strike, I think it caused different fires in the structure and it started venting off in different areas of the structure," League City Fire Chief Michael Lugo said.

Several other agencies responded to the fire to assist LCVFD after a water supply line failed.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters were able to save several valuable belongings from inside, officials said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
league cityfire departmentsfirelightninghouse firestormfirefighters
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LIGHTNING
Coast Guard rescues 7 after lightning strike off Florida coast
Lightning strike in Southern California kills woman and dogs
Lightning scorches car during thunderstorm in Iowa Colony, driver OK
ABC13 Weather U: Fire weather safety
TOP STORIES
Abortions before 6 weeks allowed to resume in Texas after court order
50 migrants die after 18-wheeler abandoned in Texas heat
Gulf disturbance up to a 30% chance of development
Grandmother of Uvalde school shooter released from hospital
Hearing witness: Trump knew about potential violence on Jan. 6 | LIVE
HEB, Butt family donate $10M to replace Uvalde elementary school
More heavy rain possible late this week
Show More
Why you should pay down your credit cards right now
Airbnb makes global party ban permanent, saying it works
Woman accused of killing her sister and dumping her body in custody
Juvenile allegedly sexually abused therapist, could be tried as adult
Search for man and woman in gold SUV connected to deadly shooting
More TOP STORIES News