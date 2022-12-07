League City Council passes resolution to restrict public library content to minors

"Obscene" library material includes books that discuss or depict any type of sex, nudity, sexual preference, or related topics. We spoke to an emotional crowd after the council meeting.

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- It was a crowded and emotional city council meeting Tuesday in League City as members took up a resolution to restrict access of certain types of books from its public library to minors.

The resolution that passed in a late Tuesday night vote of 4-3 calls for the end of using tax payer dollars for purchasing, displaying, or stocking of books for minors that feature the following topics:

Pedophilia and/or incest

Rape and bondage

Books that discuss or depict any type of sex, nudity, sexual preference, or related topics where the intended audience is below the age of 10

SEE RELATED STORY: Experts say Texas' excessive ban on books is 'harmful to students'

"Rape and bondage, that is illegal. I don't see why the government should have that in their own buildings, why they should support something that they deem is illegal, that goes against their own values," Jacob Bedar, a member of public libraries, said.

A large majority of the 63 speakers argued against the resolution, citing government over-reach. They included educators, a NASA engineer, a sexual assault survivor, military members, librarians, counselors, and a foster parent.

"This is crazy and ridiculous, and I can't believe in this day and age I'm having to come before you guys and say, 'Please don't ban books,'" Saultczy Bleu, a longtime League City resident, said.

The proposal was revised two different times in the five days before Tuesday's night meeting and also includes the creation of a Community Standards Review Committee. That committee will take up content concerns from parents.

SEE ALSO: Texas lawmaker files bill to require ratings on school books: 'This isn't setting (books) on fire'

For more on this story, follow Shelley Childers on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more on this story, follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.