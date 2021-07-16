speed limit

League City City Council approves three speed limit increases

(Courtesy of city of League City)

LEAGUE CITY, Texas -- Three speed limits are changing in League City after City Council's votes on July 13.

The first is a less than one quarter-mile portion of Butler Road from League City Parkway to Turner Street. The new speed limit is 35 mph - 10 mph more than its previous limit of 25 mph.

Staff did a traffic study of this area June 21-23 and found the 85th percentile speed of vehicles averaged about 33 mph. In other words, 85% of motorists during the study traveled at 33 mph or less.

Engineering Director Chris Sims said it is common to set speed limits at the 85th percentile of speed vehicles to travel, prompting staff to recommend a speed limit of 35 mph for this road.

The second change was to set a speed limit on Turner Street from Calder Road to Butler Road at 30 mph. Previously, the street's limit was 25 mph.

Mayor Pro Tem Hank Dugie asked why this limit was set 5 mph lower than Butler's. Sims said the 85th percentile speed during a study was 29 mph, prompting a recommended speed limit of 30 mph.

Dugie said it was "odd" to change speed limits based on the 85th percentile speed because that means drivers have to be regularly speeding to justify increasing speed limits.

"If you want your speed limit to go up, everyone needs to start speeding," he said.

The third road was Cross Colony Drive from Calder Road to FM 646. Staff recommended increasing its speed limit from 25 mph to 30 mph, despite the 85th percentile speed being 35 mph because the road has some blind spots and driveways, Sims said.

Council Member Chad Tressler noted the road is a collector road and made a motion to set its speed at 35 mph, which passed with only Council Member Andy Mann opposed.

This story comes from our ABC13 partners at Community Impact Newspapers.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficleague citylegislationcommunity impact newspaperroad safetyspeed limit
SPEED LIMIT
Woman accused of running over and killing service dog
Traffic speeds up across Houston area
Frustrated dad uses own radar gun to catch speeders
Parents face 'red tape' road block to lower speed limit
TOP STORIES
Fiancée of injured Pct. 4 deputy shares touching message
3 Harris Co. deputies shot outside N. Houston nightclub identified
Man on the run after shooting ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend, Sgt. says
Texas Democrats decry shortage of Hispanic representation
Bullets aimed at NE Houston home strike woman, HPD Sgt. says
Man charged after crash kills 2 in Crosby, authorities say
How well do Astros and Red Sox fans know each other?
Show More
Woman shot to death in bank parking lot in SE Houston, HPD says
54-year-old Houston woman missing for over a week, police say
Indianapolis gets in sync with 31-3 victory over Houston
Bill Clinton released from UCI Medical Center after blood infection
20-year-old shot and killed by gunman after minor crash, FBCSO says
More TOP STORIES News