Mother arrested after 7-year-old girl found dead in Bay City home

By
BAY CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 7-year-old girl was found dead in her home Friday afternoon, Bay City police say.

Police were called to an apartment in the 2200 Block of Bordeaux Friday around 2:30 p.m for a welfare check.

During the check, police say they found a deceased 7-year-old girl in the residence.

Officials say the child was bed-ridden due to medical conditions.

Two other children, ages 5 years old and 3 months, were also found in the home.



Police arrested the mother of the children, 26-year-old Lauren Kay Dean.

She was booked into the Matagorda County Jail on three second degree felony charges: abandonment, endangering a child and imminent danger bodily injury.

The two other children living in the apartment were removed from the residence.

Detectives gathered evidence at the scene, and the case is still under investigation.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to call Detective Stephen Lunsford or Detective Reyna Perez at 979-245-8500.

Follow TJ Parker on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bay citychild abusechildren's healthchild abandonedchild deathchild killedchild neglectchild endangerment
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Congresswoman working to bring free testing sites to minorities
Texas 'not quite there yet' on meeting COVID-19 testing goals
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Tattoo shop owners frustrated, look to open despite order
Show More
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
More TOP STORIES News