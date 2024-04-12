HPD looking for gunman accused of shooting man outside southeast Houston sports bar

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A fight outside a southeast Houston bar ended in gunfire on Friday, leaving one man hospitalized.
Houston Police Department officers said the shooting happened at about 2 a.m. in the parking lot of Latinas Moon Lounge on Telephone Road near Fairway Drive.
After looking at surveillance video from the business, investigators said two men got into a fistfight when a third man came out and opened fire, hitting one of them.
The man who was shot was taken to the hospital and is critical, HPD said.
So far, a description of the shooter hasn't been released, but police are still looking for the alleged gunman.