Louisiana student accused of punching 64-year-old teacher for TikTok challenge

Larrianna Jackson was charged with felony battery of a school teacher and taken to the St. Tammany Parish Jail.
According to the Covington Police Department, the incident was captured on video, where the teacher is seen sitting at her desk talking to Jackson, who then allegedly punches the woman, causing her to fall.
Authorities say Jackson continued to violently punch the woman with her fist. Then, the video cuts off.
The teacher went to the hospital.
The beating is under investigation. Covington police say more arrests are expected.
Officers believe the violence was done as part of a viral TikTok challenge, where students record themselves damaging school property and attacking teachers, all for likes and follows.